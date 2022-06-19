Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 193 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Danaher stock opened at $238.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher (Get Rating)
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
