Cornerstone Advisory LLC Invests $87,000 in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

