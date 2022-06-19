415 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 324.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

