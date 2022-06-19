Tyler Stone Wealth Management Makes New $73,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

