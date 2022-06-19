Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.91.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 529,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,286 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRPT opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

