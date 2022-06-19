Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after purchasing an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,397,000 after purchasing an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,264,000 after purchasing an additional 785,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.