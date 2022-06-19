6,083 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Flex by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,367,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 749,109 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 468,605 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLEX. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $972,569.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,010,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,582 shares of company stock worth $9,535,923. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.