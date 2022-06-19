Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $430,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AFRM. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Affirm stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.