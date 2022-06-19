Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $126.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

