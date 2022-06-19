Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 234 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $404.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.