Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $383,000 in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,782 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

