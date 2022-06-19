Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 186 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 51.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 26.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of RHI opened at $76.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.69 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

