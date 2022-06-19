Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after purchasing an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $46.52 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

