Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New $354,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,402 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

