Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.53.

NYSE:BURL opened at $155.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

