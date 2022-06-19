Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,720 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.