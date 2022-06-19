Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $339,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

NYSE:TT opened at $120.97 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

