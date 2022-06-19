Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,441 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 664,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,899. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

