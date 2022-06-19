Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,008 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after buying an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $403,857,000 after purchasing an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $55,080,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $156,392,000 after purchasing an additional 573,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

