Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 136 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

WEC stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.