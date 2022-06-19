Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after purchasing an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,842 shares of company stock valued at $45,496,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

