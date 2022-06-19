Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,815 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 70.41.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 26.24 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 57.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.