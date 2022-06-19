Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,234,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,704,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $464,854,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

DOCU stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

