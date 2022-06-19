DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 560,183 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,787,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,975,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,690,000 after acquiring an additional 158,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,848 shares of company stock worth $14,967,859 over the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

