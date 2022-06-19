Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 4,404 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM opened at $109.50 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

