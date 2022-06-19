Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,928,119 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928,119 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $525,573 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.