Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,029 shares of company stock worth $50,325,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
