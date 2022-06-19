Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,029 shares of company stock worth $50,325,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $128.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.29. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.