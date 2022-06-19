Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $94.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

