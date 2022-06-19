Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,836,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $258,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,715.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,445 shares of company stock worth $11,832,793. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

LSCC stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

