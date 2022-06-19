Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

