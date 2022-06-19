Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vicor by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

