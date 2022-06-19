Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 964,904 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964,904 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after acquiring an additional 352,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

