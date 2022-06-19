Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $4 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.36 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.