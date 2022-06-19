iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lessened by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

