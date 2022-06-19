Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $4.41 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Invst LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 78,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

