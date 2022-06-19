Barclays PLC Raises Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSEX. TheStreet cut Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

MSEX stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

