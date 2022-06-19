Barclays PLC Sells 125,879 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,879 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after purchasing an additional 224,150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,476,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,749 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,860 shares of company stock valued at $571,602 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.41. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

