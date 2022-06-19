Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,565 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.17.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.
About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.