AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 718.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 43,163 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.20.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

