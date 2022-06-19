Barclays PLC Decreases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Global by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 464,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 250,853 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 121,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1,479.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.
Liberty Global stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $30.58.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
