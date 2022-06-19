Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 625.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

