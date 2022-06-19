Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Boosted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.74.

NYSE GPN opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.86. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

