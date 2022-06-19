Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

