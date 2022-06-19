Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 440 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 375,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 291,450 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. 55.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $41,319.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,141 shares of company stock worth $344,254 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $27.29 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

