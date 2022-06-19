Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $103.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $103.15 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

