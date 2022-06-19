Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 186.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.