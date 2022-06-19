Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,069 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 296.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $19.89 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.21.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

