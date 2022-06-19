Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

RJF stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.