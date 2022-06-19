Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $39,000 Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Brink’s by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 298,393 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $18,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $80.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

