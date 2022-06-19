Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.32 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

